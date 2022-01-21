ALERT: Gardaí trying to find man missing since Thursday morning

Missing: Samer Daboul
A 53-year-old man is missing from his home in Rathangan, Co Kildare.
Samer Daboul was last seen early on Thursday morning, January 20, and gardaí have issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts, as they and his family are concerned for his welfare.
Samer is described as being 6'3" in height, with a slim build and grey hair. When last seen, Samer was wearing dark navy/black tracksuit bottoms and a white puffa jacket.
Anyone with information on Samer’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
