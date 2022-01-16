Motorcyclist killed in accident in Limerick
A motorcyclist has been killed in an accident in Limerick this afternoon.
Gardaí in Roxboro Road are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at O'Malley Park, Southhill, Limerick this afternoon (Sunday, January 16) at approximately 1pm.
A 26-year-old male motorcyclist collided with a wall and metal fence. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course.
The scene is currently preserved and Forensic Collision investigators are conducting their investigation at this time. The road is closed and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station (061) 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.