TikTok tribute to dead criminal features several Irish burglaries

A video tribute to a criminal who died suddenly over Christmas has been brought to the attention of the gardai.

And the footage could end up solving ‘a lot of crime,’ it has been claimed by sources.

The TikTok tribute to Limerick-based Jake ‘The Snake’ Casey features screenshots of stories written by the Limerick Leader and other media outlets about a number of crimes committed in Limerick, the wider Munster area, and the Midlands.

The controversial video appears to celebrate Casey’s alleged role in a burglary gang.

Among the screen grabs featured in the video is a headline from a Limerick Leader story on a safe being removed during a burglary at SuperValu in Castleconnell in October 2020.

Another headline of a Leader story on a burglary at Feenagh Post Office on the same date in October 2020 is also featured. Gardai said that as both these matters are before the courts, “An Garda Síochána cannot provide further comment”.

The video, which has been widely shared on WhatsApp, also shows CCTV footage of a gang breaking into premises, along with photos describing Casey as ‘King of Munster Gang’.

A photo of a small child wearing a balaclava, standing in front of Casey’s golden-coloured casket inside a church is also shown.

Another clip shows more images from Casey’s funeral with pallbearers dressed in black caps, masks and gloves carrying Casey’s casket to and from the church.

A cutting from a national newspaper refers to a burglary gang who used a stolen sports car to carry out raids on service stations in Munster.

The video also shows social media appeals from victims of crime asking for information, including a post from an establishment seeking information in relation to five kegs of beer which were stolen outside the premises.

Jason ‘Jake’ Casey had been a top target for gardaí under Operation Thor and was suspected of being “highly active” in a number of burglaries.

The 29-year-old, with an address in Coonagh, Limerick, died suddenly over Christmas with his funeral held in the county. He had a number of convictions including a conviction in 2017 for his role in a violent incident in Limerick city centre during which a young woman was threatened and the windows of her car smashed.

The controversial video was the subject of a discussion on Claire Byrne Live on RTE One on Monday night when concerns were raised about the glamorisation of criminals.