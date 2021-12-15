Search

15 Dec 2021

Over €100m in funding for Irish airports will help tackle 'devastating impact' of Covid

Over €100m in funding for Irish airports will help tackle 'devastating impact' of Covid

Over €100m in funding for Irish airports will help tackle 'devastating impact' of Covid

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Over €100million in funding for airports across Ireland has been allocated to help tackle "the devastating impact" of Covid-19. 

That's according to Minister of State for the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, who made the funding announcement today. 

One hundred and eight million euro has been allocated to Donegal, Kerry, Ireland West Knock (IWAK), Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports. 

Fifteen million euro of which will target safety and security operations including traffic control, fire services and security. 

Minister Naughton said, "I fully recognise the devastating impact that Covid has had on our regional airports. This is why I am delighted to announce that the operational funding of €15 million will cover 100% of the cost of all eligible expenditure at Shannon, Cork, Donegal, Knock and Kerry airports in 2021 under the Scheme. This will go a long way towards enabling these airports to remain financially sustainable as they move beyond this current crisis and into 2022." 

"This funding will continue to compensate airports for the damage caused as a result of Covid and I am pleased to say that our smaller regional airports of Donegal, Knock and Kerry are being fully compensated for the damage caused by Covid to the maximum amounts allowable under this scheme." 

Donegal airport will receive €600,000, with Kerry receiving €2.2m, and €1.9m for IWAK. Dublin will receive a massive €79.6m, with Cork airport being allocated €13.7m and Shannon receiving €10.1m. 

The minister continued: "This funding also reinforces the Government’s commitment to the aviation sector, by providing State airports with flexibility to roll out discounts on airport charges, with a view to supporting the recovery and restoration of strategic connectivity, including on long-haul routes, for Ireland." 

The funding is part of direct Exchequer supports to the airports with funding from the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025, the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021, as well as the Covid-19 Supplementary Supports Scheme for Irish Airports. 

It is in addition to almost €29million in grants already allocated to airports this year, bringing the total amount to €160million for 2021. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media