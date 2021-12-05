More than 5,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed again in Ireland today
OVER 5,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland for the third day in a row.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this Sunday been notified of 5,156 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
On Saturday, the figure was 5,622.
As of 8am today, 503 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 110 are in ICU. On Saturday, there were 487 patients with Covid-19 in hospital with 114 in intensive care.
