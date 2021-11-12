A mainly dry and sunny weekend on the way.

After a wet few days we can look forward to a mostly dry weekend with some sunny and clear spells.

According to Met Éireann, today will stay windy for the rest of the day with bright or sunny intervals and some passing showers. Fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds will gradually ease and become northwest later with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells with some isolated showers while some mist patches will form as westerly winds ease mostly light by overnight. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Saturday will be mainly dry to begin with bright or sunny intervals over the eastern half of the country but mostly cloudy conditions further west. Some patchy rain and drizzle will push in from the west from late morning gradually extending to the east throughout the day. Top temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius with light westerly breezes through the morning and afternoon.

Temperatures staying above normal this weekend, with a lot of dry weather and just patchy drizzle



Saturday night will be a mostly dull, cloudy night with some patchy light rain and drizzle. Some mist and hill fog will develop too in mostly light southerly breezes, fresher near some western and northwestern coasts with temperatures between 8 to 13 degrees.

Sunday will be overcast for much of the day with some light outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mostly across the west and northwest but staying mostly dry in the east and southeast and highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees

Sunday night will see expected outbreaks of light rain and drizzle overnight from the northwest with lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees, staying cooler in the northwest but cloudier elsewhere with some mist and fog developing in light to moderate southwesterly winds.