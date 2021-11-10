New plan for electricity grid will bring renewables to the heart of communities - Ryan

A new plan for Ireland's electricity grid will bring energy renewables to the heart of communities.

That's according to Minister Eamon Ryan, who has today unveiled the Shaping Our Electricity Future roadmap.

Speaking about the plan, Minister Ryan said, "We must radically reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and make the transition to cleaner, indigenous renewable energy. Increased renewable energy will insulate Ireland from the volatility of international gas and carbon prices, which are near an all-time high.

EirGrid will redevelop the system to manage most of the country's electricity from renewable sources by 2030, in anticipation of a future without coal, oil and peat.

The minister said, "Shaping Our Electricity Future shows a clear path to delivery on our commitments to decarbonise our electricity grid, harness our natural resources and bring renewable energy into the heart of our communities. It will also enable us meet the projected increase demand for electricity over the coming years."

Forty new grid infrastructure projects make up the plan, which represents an overall investment of over €1billion on top of an existing €2.2billion programme of projects.

EirGrid Chief Executive, Mark Foley, said, "This transition to clean electricity will affect everyone in Ireland and will unquestionably be difficult, however the benefits will be truly transformative at both a societal and an economic level."

The transition will reportedly help achieve the goal of at least 70% renewables in nine years.