BREAKING: Met Eireann issues Status Orange Rainfall Warning for parts of Ireland
Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Rainfall Warning for parts of Ireland for this evening and into tomorrow (Thursday)
The Status Orange Rain Warning is for for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow
Met Éireann says that following recent heavy rain today, there will be additional significant accumulations of rainfall this evening (Wednesday) and overnight with flooding in places. The warning is in place until 6am on Thursday.
Additionally, a Status Orange Rain Warning is in place for Laois, Kildare and Tipperary until 6am on Thursday with a separate Yellow Warning for Cork in place until 3am on Thursday.
