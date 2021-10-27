Irish fans warned against buying World Cup tickets from unauthorised sellers
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) are warning fans against buying match tickets from unauthorised sellers.
The warning comes after news of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture against Portugal being sold out.
According to the FAI, fans who buy tickets from a third-party risk being turned away from the match on the day.
In a statement, the FAI said they were aware that tickets for the match are being offered at "inflated prices" online.
They said, "We remind fans who purchase tickets from a third-party website or any unauthorised seller that they risk not receiving a ticket at all or being denied entry with an invalid ticket."
