REVEALED: Shortlist for the An Post Book Awards announced

REVEALED: Nominations for the An Post Book Awards announced
The 2021 shortlist vote for the An Post Book Awards has opened, and you can have your say!
The An Post Irish Book Awards 'brings together the entire literary community – readers, authors, booksellers, publishers, and librarians'
It’s finally here!! The An Post Irish Book Awards 2021 Shortlist is being announced— An Post Irish Book Awards (@AnPostIBAS) October 21, 2021
Novel of the Year:
Small things Like These - Claire Keegan
Panenka - Ronan Heesan
Beautiful world, Where Are You? - Sally Rooney
White City - Kevin Power
The Magician - Colm Toibin
The Echo Chamber - John Boyne
Crime Fiction Book of the Year:
April in Spain - John Banville
All her Fault - Andrea Mara
56 Days - Catherine Ryan Howard
The Killing Kind - Jane Casey
The Devil's Advocate - Steve Cavanagh
The Dark Room - Steve Blake
Sports Book of the Year
Devotion: A Memoir - Mickey Harte
Dark Blue - Shane Carthy
Crossing the Line - Willie Anderson
Unbroken - Aidan O'Mahony
The Nation Holds Its Breath - George Hamilton
Fight or Flight - Keith Earls
Newcomer of the Year
Dinner Party: A Tragedy - Sarah Gilmartin
Boys Don't Cry - Fiona Scarlett
A Crooked Tree - Una Mannion
Snowflake - Una Mannion
Holding Her Breath - Eimear Ryan
Diving for Pearls - Jamie O'Connell
Non-Fiction Book of the Year
Four Years in the Cauldron - Brian O'Donovan
Between Two Hells: The Irish Civil War - Diarmuid Ferriter
A State of Emergency - Richard Chambers
We Don't Know Ourselves - Fintain O'Toole
The Best Catholics in the World - Derek Scally
Northern Protestants on Shifting Ground - Susan McKay
Biography of the Year:
Did Ye Hear Mammy Died - Seamus O'Reilly
Boy 11963 - John Cameron
Belonging - Catherine Corless
Rememberings - Sinead O'Connor
Open Hearted - Ann Ingle
Gas Man - Colin Black
Audience Choice Award
Nora - Nuala O'Connor
Nanny, Ma & Me - Kathleen, Dominique and Jade Jordan
As the Smoke Clears - Zoe Holahan
Your One Wild & Precious Life - Dr. Maureen Gaffney
Open Hearted - Ann Ingle
Popular Fiction Book of the Year
Freckles - Cecila Aherne
Aisling and the City - Emer Lysaght & Sarah Breen
About Us - Sinead Moriarty
Three Weddings & a Proposal - Sheila O'Flanagan
The Guinness Girls: A Hint fo Scandal
Normal People: Ross O'Carroll Kelly
Lifestyle Book of the Year
Decor Galore - Laura De Barra
Awaken Your Power Within - Gerry Hussey
A Cloud Where the Birds Rise - Michael Harding and Jacob Stack
Ranger 22: Lessons from the Front - Ray Goggin
Mind Full - Dermot Whealan
High Hopes - Steve Garrigan
Best Irish Published Book of the Year
The Coastal Atlas of Ireland - Robert Devoy, Val Cummins, Barry Brunt, Barius Bartlett & Sarah Kandrot
Tea for One - Alice Barry
Look, It's A Woman Writer - Eilis Ni Dhuibhne.
Corpsing - Sophia White
Unsettled - Rosaleen McDonagh
Tree Dogs, Banshee Fingers and other words for Irish Nature - Manchan Mangen
The President's Letters - Flor McCarthy
Children's Book of the Year. (Senior)
Mr. SpiceBag - Freddie Alexander
Lily's Dream - Judi Curtain
Aldrin Adams and the Cheese Nightmares - Paul Howard
The Shadows of Rockhaven - Padraig Kenny
The Little Bee Charmer of Henrietta Street - Sarah Webb
The Summer I Robbed a Bank - David O'Doherty
Children's Book of the Year (Junior)
Maybe - Chris Haughton
Evie's Christmas Wish - Siobhan Parkinson
A Hug for You - David King
Up on the Mountain - Peter Donnelly
There's a Ghost in this House - Oliver Jeffers
Puffling and the Egg - Erika McGann & Gerry Daly
Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year
Not My Problem - Ciara Smyth
Hani & Ishu's Guide to Fake Dating - Adiba Jaigirdur
Baby Teeth - Meg Grehan
What Love Looks Like - Jarlath Gregory
The New Girl - Sinead Moriarty
The Legend in Valentine Sorrow - Caroline Busher
Cookbook of the Year
Learn To Cook with Nevin Maguire - Neven Maguire
Darina Allen: How to Cook - Darina Allen
Everyday Cook - Donal Skehan
Trisha's 21 Day Reset - Trisha Lewis
The Daly Dish Rides Again - Gina and Karol Daly
Soup, Broth, Bread - Rachel Allen
Author of the Year
Rónán Hession
Marian Keyes
Maggie O'Farrell
Liz Nugent
John Byrne
Donal Ryan
Poem of the Year
Longboat at Portaferry - Siobhan Campell
Glissando - Noel King
Sestina For the Daring Young Man on the Flying Trapeze - Michael Naghtan Shacks
Driftwood - Karen J McDonnell
Short Story of the Year
Worms - Roddy Doyle
The Wake - Allen Murrin
The Leaving Place - Jen Carson
Little Lives - Jen Sullivan
Coming in on Time - Stuart Neville
Blackthorns - Bernard MacLaverty
