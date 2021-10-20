Search

20/10/2021

ALERT: Risk of flooding this week as heavy rainfall to hit country

Reporter:

Reporter

A risk of flooding has been highlighted this week as heavy rain is forecast to hit Ireland. 

According to Met Éireann, flooding is most likely to hit Munster and Leinster today October 20th after a wet morning with heavy outbreaks of rain.

Scattered showers are expected to develop in Ulster and Connacht later in the day with strong winds and gales on some coasts. 

The flooding risk continues throughout the week with outbreaks of rain expected every day, and heavy showers on Saturday and Sunday. 

Rainfall will be heaviest in the west and northwest on Saturday with the potential for localised flooding and strong gusty southerly winds. 

Sunday will see scattered heavy showers and some sunny spells, which will mainly affect the west and northwest in the morning, but will become widespread in the afternoon. 

