13/10/2021

'Check this out' - Irish stars lend their support to Iconic Media's talent search

Titles including our own are searching for superstars

Una Healy and Robert Grace

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Some of Ireland's biggest stars have come forward to support Iconic Media's nationwide talent search across its family of print and online media titles.

Una Healy, the Tipperary native and singer of supergroup The Saturdays, took to Twitter on Monday to urge the public to take the plunge and show off their talent in 'Tipperary's Next Superstar' which is being run by the Tipperary Star and Nationalist on www.tipperarylive.ie

The deadline for Iconic Media's nationwide talent search across all of its local titles has been extended until Sunday, October 17, giving you more time to enter and the fantastic chance to win a stunning prize package. You can see a full list of Iconic titles and their competitions at the bottom of this article.

Whether you’re 5 or 105, our titles want to hear from you. We to find the finest undiscovered talent in each of our counties, from Donegal to Limerick, Tipperary to Louth. Can you sing, dance, play an instrument, tell a joke or maybe even juggle while standing on your head? Whatever your talent, this is the competition for you. Check out the list of titles below.

The public will then decide the winner in each county along with a panel of esteemed local judges.

One of these judges is Robert Grace, Kilkenny native and one of Ireland's top rising stars, who broke into the Irish charts last year with his breakout single Fake Fine.

He will be eager to see what the people, and the talent, have to offer in his home county as he joins the judging panel for the Kilkenny's Next Superstar competition being run by the Kilkenny People.

A series of online polls will run to let the voting public decide its finalists. A separate grand finale online vote, as well as adjudication from the panel of judges, will decide the winner.

Entrants will entertain their county, country and the world throughout the competition and who knows, we might even find the next global star right here at home. So what are you waiting for? Get entering now! See all titles and competitions below.

Below is a list to each counties competition. Just click the link and you could be on your way to the finals.

Limerick Leader - Limerick's Next Superstar - HOW TO ENTER

Donegal Live - Donegal's Next Superstar - HOW TO ENTER

Dundalk Democrat - Louth's Next Superstar - HOW TO ENTER

Kilkenny People - Kilkenny's Next Superstar - HOW TO ENTER

Offaly Express - Offaly Next Superstar - HOW TO ENTER

Leinster Express - Laois' Next Superstar - HOW TO ENTER

Longford Leader - Longford's Next Superstar - HOW TO ENTER

Leinster Leader - Kildare's Next Superstar - HOW TO ENTER

Kildare Now - Kildare's Next Superstar - HOW TO ENTER

Tipperary Live - Tipperary's Next Superstar - HOW TO ENTER

Leitrim Observer - Leitrim's Next Superstar - HOW TO ENTER

