11/10/2021

Entertainments industry pens letter to Government over 'detrimental effect' reintroduced restrictions would pose

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Music and Entertainments Association (MEAI) have said the reintroduction of Covid-19 restrictions in winter would be detrimental to the industry.
 
It comes as Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said last week that winter lockdown measures should remain on the table incase Covid-19 cases begin to rise again.

The industry is set for a full reopening on October 22nd, and the MEAI are appealing to the Taoiseach and the Government not to reimpose lockdown restrictions in the coming months.

"In recent days, speculation and remarks around the possible reintroduction of certain restrictions over the winter period bring a fresh air of uncertainty into a sector known for its precariousness and currently dealing with a severe lack of confidence,” MEAI said in a letter to the Government on Sunday.

"The music and entertainment industry as well as being an independent sector in its own right, is also heavily dependent on other sectors such as hospitality, pubs and the entire social sector," the letter continued.

The association added that the industry is already suffering from an approximate 20% reduction in the workforce, with up to 50% finding employment in other sectors.

They said that any restrictions which reduce "the confidence in socialising or prohibits attendances to a favourable capacity" would have a "detrimental effect" to the industry and that any possible closures during this winter period could have a "more devastating effect" than the previous 18 months during the pandemic.

Minister Donnelly said that the need to reintroduce measures would be unlikely, however, he added that it "cannot be fully ruled out". 
 
 

