Gardaí appeal for missing sisters
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of sisters Nikita (13) and Simone (12) Twomey, missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since 28th September, 2021.
Both Nikita and Simone were last seen on Tuesday evening at approximately 4:00pm in the Red Cow area of Clondalkin.
Nikita is described as being approximately 5ft 3 inches in height with long red hair and of slim build. Simone is described as being approximately 5 ft in height with red hair and of slim build. They were wearing black leggings with black tops. Nikita was wearing a black hoodie.
Gardaí and the family of both girls are concerned for their wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
New apartments and a retail outlet are being proposed for Church Street in Tullamore (Pic Google Maps)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.