Tonight's massive Lotto jackpot could be the highest ever

With the Lotto jackpot heading towards an estimated €19 million, tonight’s draw could become the highest jackpot ever seen in the history of the game in Ireland.

People have been urged to get their tickets early with an expected surge of people buying tickets as the time nears.

The Lotto jackpot is currently capped at €18.96 million and this represents the record breaking Lotto jackpot win by the Dan Morrissey syndicate in Carlow in June 2008, which was the largest amount ever seen in the Lotto game.

If tonight’s Lotto jackpot exceeds the current jackpot cap of €18.96 million and is won, then that amount will become the new Lotto jackpot cap going forward.

If tonight's Lotto jackpot exceeds the cap and is not won, Saturday's Lotto jackpot will remain capped at that level. As the jackpot will be capped, this means that no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won. The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Tonight’s draw is set to be one of the most exciting in the history of Lotto! If the jackpot is higher than €18.96 million, the current record for highest jackpot ever will officially be broken.

"And of course, if there is a jackpot winner, they will become the biggest Lotto winner in the history of the game in Ireland – what a title to take! The current jackpot roll has lasted for almost 4 months and we understand just how much of a buzz there is around the hugely life-altering amount.

"As we get closer to the cut-off time for sales at 7.45pm this evening, we expect there to be an uptake in sales. We are advising players to purchase their tickets early and to follow public health guidelines while doing so. Don’t forget that tickets can be purchased in-store, on the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie.”

Meanwhile, there was no winner of last night’s €144,513,199 EuroMillions jackpot which means that Friday’s jackpot is now set to roll to a massive €165 million.