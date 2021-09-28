WATCH: 'Blah, blah, blah' - Greta Thunberg blasts world leaders for climate inaction
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has taken world leaders to task yet again over what she perceives to be their inaction on climate change.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has lambasted inaction on climate change, saying 'our hopes and dreams [have] drowned' in the 'empty words and promises' of global leaders | Read more: https://t.co/EbQc4ZPFZS pic.twitter.com/lhaVlePWYv— RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 28, 2021
Addressing a youth climate conference in Milan, the Swedish teenager blasted world leaders for their 'blah, blah, blah' and 'empty words' when it comes to climate action.
"This is all we hear from our so-called leaders: words, words that sound great but so far have led to no action, our hopes and dreams drowned in their empty words and promises," the 18-year-old said.
"There is no Planet B, there is no planet blah, blah, blah," she added.
She called for real action ahead of a crunch UN meeting on climate in Glasgow in a few weeks time.
