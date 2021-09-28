Gardaí issue unusual warning over hi-vis jackets
Gardaí have issued a warning over the danger of hi-vis jackets becoming an "invisibility cloak" for criminals.
"When did the Hi Vis Jacket become the invisibility cloak?" Laois-Offaly gardaí pondered in a social media post.
"We see bogus callers call to people in communities offering trades and services with very little known about them. This isn't just vulnerable people.
"Some professionals and businesses engage too because the price seems right. It seldom works out well," they added.
"Please remember a Hi Vis Jacket is for safety; it doesn't confer authority or legitimatcy on a person."
"Always check credentials and say no thanks if in doubt. Report concerns too," they concluded.
