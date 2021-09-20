Search

20/09/2021

WATCH: Protesters condemned for gathering at home of Leo Varadkar

WATCH: Protesters condemned for gathering at home of Leo Varadkar

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Politicians from all across the nation have rushed to the defence of An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar following an anti-vaxxer protest that took place outside his home on Sunday afternoon.

As reported by The Irish Times, the gardaí attended the incident in Dublin 8 where a number of anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered for around an hour.

"I can confirm gardaí attended to an incident at a residence in Dublin 8 this afternoon where a group of persons had gathered in protest," a garda spokeswoman said.

A number of politicians from rival parties have expressed their sympathies to the Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader, with Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald saying: "The homophobic, bigoted intimidation witnessed at the home of Leo Varadkar today is outrageous and shameful."

"The perpetrators must be held to account."

Kildare Social Democrats (SocDems) councillor Chris Pender, who is himself a gay man, also said: "Homophobia has no place in Irish Society. Republicanism = a society that is safe and secure for all citizens of society."

"It doesn't come with ifs, ands or buts END OF," he added.

The leader of the SocDems, Catherine Murphy, also referred to the protest as "intimidation" and called it "nasty and unacceptable."

Fine Gael TD Josepha Madigan also commented on the controversial event, saying: "It’s not OK for the mob to appear at home of Leo Varadkar shouting invective vitriol!

"Call this out as unacceptable! Those who flippantly attack here on social media & mainstream media might reflect on their words."

"This is the consequence! Let’s not take democracy for granted!," she added. 

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan also chimed in on the matter, telling host Pat Kenny on Newstalk FM Radio: "It’s reprehensible: you shouldn’t be outside someone’s house."

According to the Irish Twitter account Ireland Against Fascism, an account that publicly comments and prides itself on exposing fascism and racism in Ireland, claimed that protestors allegedly called Varadkar a "paedophile" in what they allege is motivated by homophobia.

Leo Varadkar has yet to publicly comment on the event.

The event echoes a similar incident from a few weeks ago when gardaí attended the scene of an anti-vaccination protest outside the home of his successor as Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly in a rural area of north County Wicklow.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media