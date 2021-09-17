Search

17/09/2021

Pop superstar Ed Sheeran confirms two Irish concert dates next year

POP superstar Ed Sheeran will perform stadium concert in Cork and Limerick next year, it has been announced.

The singer/songwriter has announced details of his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ which will kick off in April 2022.

The tour will see Ed play shows across Ireland, the UK, Central Europe and Scandinavia, and will see him return to London’s Wembley Stadium for three nights in June/July.

The Limerick Concert will take place at Thomond Park on Thursday, May 5 while the Cork date will take place a week earlier on April 28 at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Tickets will go on sale on September 25 at edsheeran.com.

During next year's tour, fans will get to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, ‘=’, live for the first time, and they will also experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.

