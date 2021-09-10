Irish supervet heartbroken over loss of 'beloved companion' Keira

TV's Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has said he is heartbroken following the death of beloved dog Keira.

The Laois native said: "It is with profound sadness I share the news that Keira, my beloved companion of nearly 14 years, has passed away. My heart is truly broken. She was my best friend in the whole wide world.

"My friend Amy and her son Kyle are broken-hearted too since they have shared her guardianship with me all this time.

We were so very blessed and lucky to have had her in our lives, lighting the way with her magnificent unconditional love," he shared in a post to followers.

"We were especially lucky to have been gifted magical further time with her when she nearly lost her life too soon a year ago.

I am so thankful for your kind wishes and support at that difficult time and for the incredible love you have shown us.

"I know that she touched many lives with her light. With great love comes great pain, but her love will be inside me forever.

She inspired everything I do for animals and her legacy will be eternal.

"I will pay full tribute to my little girl once we have had some time to grieve. Thank you my beautiful baby girl. I give you back to the starlight. You are forever by my side. I love you beyond what words can say," he concluded.