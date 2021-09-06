Gardai explain why they stopped a driver over this exhaust
Gardaí stopped a car after hearing it before they could see it at a checkpoint in Cork over the weekend.
They said the incident was a "strange one" as a Cork West Road Policing Unit "heard this car before it approached the check point."
Gardaí joked that the "driver went for the no exhaust silencer option but unfortunately that option does not exist."
