Bookies report big gamble on surprise candidate for Ireland manager's job

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is under pressure
Bookmakers Ladbrokes have reported a major gamble on a new name to become the next Republic of Ireland soccer manager.
Long-time market leaders Neil Lennon and Roy Keane have been caught in the betting by Sam Allardyce.
Sam Allardyce’s odds have been dramatically slashed to become the next Republic of Ireland manager following a gamble according to the bookmaker.
Big Sam was initially chalked up at 25/1 but following a run of money, the bookmaker were forced to cut his odds to 5/1. The former West Brom boss is now third-favourite to become the next Ireland manager, with just Neil Lennon (4/1) and Roy Keane (9/2) ahead of him.
Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Manager markets can be pretty volatile but this is quite the gamble. We didn’t give Sam much of a chance when pricing it up, but punters obviously think he would be the man for the job if Stephen Kenny departs.”
Next Permanent Republic of Ireland Manager
4/1 Neil Lennon
9/2 Roy Keane
5/1 Sam Allardyce
6/1 Robbie Keane
10/1 Chris Hughton
12/1 Keith Andrews
12/1 Damien Duff
14/1 Michael O'Neill
14/1 Stephen Bradley
16/1 Shay Given
20/1 Mick McCarthy
More News
Tony McTague, Sean Lowry and Eugene Mulligan were interviewed on Midlands 103 at the weekend PIC: Will O'Callaghan/Twitter
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.