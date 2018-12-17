Champions League last 16 draw - Who did Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City and Spurs draw
The draw has been made for the last 16 of the Champions League. The draw in full is
Schalke v Man City
Atletico Madrid v Juventus
Man Utd v PSG
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund
Lyon v Barcelona
Roma v Porto
Ajax v Real Madrid
Liverpool v Bayern Munich
The first legs will take place on February 12 and 13 and February 19 and 20, with the return legs on March 5 and 6 and 12 and 13. The first named team above will be at home in the first leg.
