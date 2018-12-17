Champions League last 16 draw - Who did Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City and Spurs draw

Champions League last 16 draw

The draw has been made for the last 16 of the Champions League. The draw in full is

Schalke v Man City
Atletico Madrid v Juventus
Man Utd v PSG
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund
Lyon v Barcelona
Roma v Porto
Ajax v Real Madrid
Liverpool v Bayern Munich

The first legs will take place on February 12 and 13 and February 19 and 20, with the return legs on March 5 and 6 and 12 and 13. The first named team above will be at home in the first leg.