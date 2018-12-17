Champions League last 16 draw - Who did Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City and Spurs draw

The draw has been made for the last 16 of the Champions League. The draw in full is

Schalke v Man City

Atletico Madrid v Juventus

Man Utd v PSG

Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund

Lyon v Barcelona

Roma v Porto

Ajax v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Bayern Munich

The first legs will take place on February 12 and 13 and February 19 and 20, with the return legs on March 5 and 6 and 12 and 13. The first named team above will be at home in the first leg.