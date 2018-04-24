PUNCHESTOWN RESULTS: Day 1 - Tuesday, April 24
PUNCHESTOWN DAY 1 RESULTS - Tuesday, April 24
15:40
1st Just Wait And See 16/1
2nd Blue Templar 7/4F
3rd Festival Opera 8/1
16:20
1st Draconien 25/1
2nd Vision Des Flos 11/1
3rd Mengli Khan 11/2
16:55
1st True Self 12/1
2nd Joey Sasa 14/1
3rd Light That 25/1
17:30
1st Un De Sceaux 9/2
2nd Douvan 4/5F
3rd A Toi Phil 33/1
18:05
1st Commander of Fleet 5/1
2nd Column of Fire 11/1
3rd Santana Plessils 20/1
18:40
1st The Storyteller
2nd Monbeg Notorious
3rd Jury Duty
