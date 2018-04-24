PUNCHESTOWN RESULTS: Day 1 - Tuesday, April 24

All the latest results from Day 1 of Punchestown

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

PUNCHESTOWN DAY 1 RESULTS - Tuesday, April 24

15:40

1st Just Wait And See 16/1

2nd Blue Templar 7/4F

3rd Festival Opera 8/1

16:20

1st Draconien 25/1

2nd Vision Des Flos 11/1

3rd Mengli Khan 11/2

16:55

1st True Self 12/1

2nd Joey Sasa 14/1

3rd Light That 25/1

17:30

1st Un De Sceaux 9/2

2nd Douvan 4/5F

3rd A Toi Phil 33/1

18:05 

1st Commander of Fleet 5/1

2nd Column of Fire 11/1

3rd Santana Plessils 20/1

18:40

1st The Storyteller

2nd Monbeg Notorious 

3rd Jury Duty

 

 