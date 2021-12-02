Search

02 Dec 2021

Toyota introduces revised versions of Corolla and C-HR models

Toyota introduces revised versions of Corolla and C-HR models

Toyota introduces revised versions of Corolla and C-HR models

Reporter:

Reporter

Toyota has introduced revised versions of its Corolla and C-HR models.

Both the Corolla and C-HR now benefit from Toyota Smart Connect+, an upgraded infotainment system that incorporates a more powerful processor for quicker operation. It’s accessed via an eight-inch central touchscreen and features a variety of connected services including live traffic information, 3D city mapping and fixed speed camera locations.

A new infotainment system has been fitted

It’s connected via an in-built communication module, so no smartphone connection is required in order to access the services. As well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the system can receive over-the-air updates and comes with a four-year connection to Toyota’s Smart Connect package, which relays information such as local parking availability.

The new Corolla comes in hatchback, estate and saloon layouts, with a range of new colours introduced with this update. Updated 10-spoke, 17-inch alloy wheels are available too and come fitted as standard to Design-grade cars.

Mercedes-Maybach reveals special collaboration with late fashion designer Virgil Abloh

New Mokka awarded Top Gear’s “Design of The Year”

Toyota has also re-introduced the Trek Special Edition, continuing a relationship with the bicycle manufacturer. It features a more go-anywhere look with changes including a 20mm increase in ride height, wheel arch mouldings and front and rear bash plates.

The C-HR has also been given an update, with new 18-inch alloy wheels added alongside a revised interior seat upholstery. A new colour option – Deep Amethyst – has also been added to all models, though C-HR GR Sport models will be able to incorporate this into a bi-tone finish as well.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media