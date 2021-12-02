New Mokka awarded Top Gear’s “Design of The Year”

The new Mokka from sister brands, Opel and Vauxhall, has been awarded Top Gear’s 2021 “Design of the Year”. The Mokka is the first model from the range to feature the brand’s new bold and pure design language, including the all-new Vizor front end and Pure Panel interior.

At the Topgear.com Awards 2021 the magazine praised the Mokka for its assertive design that immediately marks it out on the road. The Mokka and the all-electric Mokka-e feature the new Vizor front end that integrates the LED headlights, “wing” signature lights and the all-new brand emblem into one, sweeping “glass like” module. The front end also houses a number of driver assistance and safety technologies, including forward collision alert and speed sign recognition.

The new brand logo can also be found at the rear of the Mokka, with the short rear overhang complemented by LED tail lamps and the Mokka logo stretched boldly across the tailgate.

The bold and pure new design language continues inside, with the Mokka the first model to have featured the brand’s digital Pure Panel. A single panel contains both the digital instrument display and the central touchscreen. There are also separate buttons for important, regular-use functions, making operation intuitive and allowing drivers to better concentrate on the road.

Jack Rix, Editor of Top Gear, said: “The Mokka has to be 2021’s most satisfying looking new car in a field that includes a bunch of supercars and fresh work from some heavy hitters. The basics here are super strong: the stance, proportions, surfacing and graphics are all undeniable. It’s assertive without looking angry, friendly without being cartoonish.”

Mark Adams, Opel/Vauxhall Vice President Design, said: “We are thrilled to hear that Top Gear has recognised the new Mokka as the recipient of its Design of the Year award. The Mokka features our new, bold and pure design language that will form the basis of all our models going forward. Receiving such high praise from a brand like Top Gear suggests our new design language is sitting well with both customers and critics, and we are excited to share more of our upcoming models in the future.”

With a drag coefficient of just 0.32 Cd, the Mokka is not only the most stylish vehicle in its segment, but also one of the most aerodynamically efficient, with a 16 per cent reduction in drag at motorway speeds compared to the predecessor.

The Mokka is available as an all-electric model, the Mokka-e, which features a 50kWh battery and 100kW (136 hp) electric motor and can achieve up to 338 kilometres on a single charge (WLTP). The Mokka-e, which went on sale in 2020 and most recently won a prestigious “Golden Steering Wheel 2021” award, also supports up to 100kW fast charging, with an 80 per cent charge taking just 30 minutes.

The Design of the Year award from Top Gear is also extended to recognise the wider design revival of the brand, which looks ahead to the forthcoming all-new Astra that will arrive on the roads in early 2022, as well as the Manta GSe ElektroMOD. The Manta GSe ElektroMOD was revealed earlier in the year as an all-electric “restomod” to celebrate 50 years of the Opel Manta.