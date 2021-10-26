Search

26/10/2021

Fuel price worries prompt Offaly people to explore electric car option

Rising fuel prices are causing irritation and anger in the general public

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

More people are looking at getting an electric car because of rising fuel prices, commented a councillor during the October meeting of Birr Municipal District.

"A number of people have got onto me during recent weeks," Cllr John Clendennen told the October Birr Municipal District meeting, "and have asked me what is the situation regarding electric charging points. They are worried about rising fuel costs and are thinking of going electric. They are wondering about the logistics. I wasn't able to tell them. They wanted to know if people could put up private electric charging points beside their houses or do they have to go to a public point, like the one in Marian Hall Car Park?

"Considering the rapid pace of change that we are currently undergoing as a society I think it's very possible that an electric car revolution could hit Irish society in the next year or two. Electric cars are more popular in a number of other European countries at the moment."

Cllr John Leahy said he is Chair of the Roads Strategic Policy Committee on the County Council and there has been very little discussion of electric car policy in the region, but he promised to raise the issue at a future meeting of the SPC.

Electric car rollout is still in its infancy in Ireland. It's estimated there are about 1,800 public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points and a smattering of private ones. Experts say at least 30,000 EV public charging points are needed in Ireland.

Local News

