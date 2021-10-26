Offaly man appointed to Mercedes Benz sales team

The commercial vehicles division of Mercedes-Benz in Ireland has announced the appointment of Keith Tanner to its sales team
From Clara, Keith has been appointed to the position of product specialist, with responsibility for the eSprinter and eVito all-electric vans and connectivity services such as Mercedes PRO connect and Mercedes me.
A fully trained Mercedes-Benz HGV mechanic, Keith joins from a warranty administrator position at MUTEC, where he spent over 5 years working in various roles.
Welcoming him, Fergus Conheady, Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles sales manager, says, “the experience and skills which Keith brings to our operation will strengthen our sales team considerably as we gear up for what we believe will be an improving market position for commercial vehicles generally”.
