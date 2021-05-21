'The Road Back' campaign urges drivers to check their vehicles and look out for vulnerable road users

An Garda Síochána and The Road Safety Authority (RSA) have launched a new road safety campaign calling on road users to be extra cautious and alert to others on the road.

The appeal comes as traffic volumes increase following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions allowing intercounty travel to resume.

‘The Road Back’ campaign is reminding road users that the easing of travel restrictions will mean more cars are back on the road and with numbers of pedestrians and cyclists having increased significantly over the last year, the need to always be on the lookout for other road users is essential.

With people being encouraged to have an ‘outdoors summer’, the RSA and An Garda Síochána are calling on road users to pay attention and make the road a safer place for everyone.

Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon, National Roads Policing, An Garda Síochána:

"We appreciate that the vast majority of road users act responsibly when driving but even a slight lapse in concentration can have very serious results.

“You never know when a pedestrian might step off the pavement or a cyclist might need to avoid an obstacle.

“ It’s about expecting the unexpected and reading the road ahead.

“We are reminding drivers to remember the simple things – keep within speed limits, make sure to put on your seatbelt before setting off.

“Put your phones away and stay focused on the road ahead remaining vigilant of vulnerable road users.”

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Ms. Hildegarde Naughton said,

"Road safety is also a major public health issue, and we are asking for the same commitment from all road users to saving lives on our roads.

“Whether you are a motorist, pedestrian or a cyclist, please keep your focus on the road, stay alert for other road users and help us all to get back on the road safely.”

Mr Sam Waide, CEO of the Road Safety Authority said: "There is now a changed environment on our roads, with more people out walking and cycling.

“It is more important than ever that we share the roads and be mindful of vulnerable road users and one another.”

To date in 2021, a total of 45 people have died on Irish roads, 8 less than the same period in 2020.