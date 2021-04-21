CUPRA Formentor wins the Red Dot Award

The CUPRA Formentor is continuing its astonishing success by taking home the Red Dot Award for Product Design 2021.

The Crossover SUV has already exceeded all expectations by finishing on the podium in this year’s Car of The Year award – an amazing achievement given the brand is only three years old.

Taking home the Red Dot Award is another sign that CUPRA, and the Formentor more specifically, is offering a unique proposition in the segment.

It’s also huge recognition for the whole CUPRA Tribe and design team.

The Red Dot Award for Product Design award is presented to the year’s best product, whether it’s for being aesthetically appealing, functional, smart or innovative, highlighting outstanding design quality.

“The Red Dot Award for Product Design is a true recognition of the provocative design language of the CUPRA Formentor.

At CUPRA, we create cars that some people love and not necessarily cars that everybody likes,” said Wayne Griffiths, President of CUPRA and SEAT.

“This important award reinforces the fantastic work the CUPRA design team is doing.”

The Red Dot Jury is made up of 50 international experts who test, discuss and appraise each entry individually.

The award’s evaluation process is based on a variety of criteria and provides an orientation framework, complemented by each juror according to their expertise. The judging criteria includes the degree of innovation, functionality, ergonomics, symbolic and emotional content and ecological compatibility.

The CUPRA Formentor’s ability to meet the demands of shifting market trends, technical innovation, safety, affordability and the introduction of electrification mean it’s a vehicle that delivers on every level.

Underpinned by the MQB EVO platform, combined with the Crossover SUV body-style, it delivers the perfect package; the sportiness and dynamism of a hatchback with the practicality, comfort and roominess of an SUV.

The CUPRA Formentor has come out on top at the Red Dot Award’s thanks to its ability to mix the needs of the everyday with the passion and emotion of a high-performance vehicle.

The history-making CUPRA Formentor is destined to be an important part of the Crossover SUV segment, which is predicted to double its sales in Europe in the next 5 years, making it an incredibly important part of the brand’s future.

Winning the Red Dot Award for Product Design is another milestone in the vehicle’s journey.