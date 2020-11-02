Irish car sales up in October but still hugely down for year to date

New car registrations for October increased by 6.2% (2,315) when compared to October 2019 (2,179), according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

However, registrations in the year to date are down 25.2% (86,870) on the same period last year (116,124).

Light Commercials vehicles (LCV) are up 56.2% (1,667) compared to October last year (1,067) and year to date are down 15.3% (20,587). HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are up 15.7% (155) in comparison to October 2019 (134). However, year to date HGV's are down 21.5% (1,951).

Used car imports for October (9,315) have seen a decrease of 18.7% on October 2019 (11,457). While year to date imports are down 37.7% (58,504) on 2019 (93,892).

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General commented: “October new car and light commercial vehicle registrations are broadly in line with the same month last year. However, like many other retail sectors, overall this year has been hugely difficult due to COVID-19, with new car sales down 25% year to date.

"With car showrooms closed for the next number of weeks due to Government COVID-19 restrictions, retailers have been enhancing their online presence, particularly with the month of November being the key selling period for forward orders for the new registration plate in January.

"Manufacturers and retailers are already offering generous incentives for customers to buy a new car. With the ongoing impact of COVID and the impending Brexit deadline fast approaching it is vital that the Government continue to support business in this uncertain trading environment.”