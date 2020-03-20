Noel Whelan Car Sales open for business with coronavirus precautions

Noel Whelan Car Sales in Portlaoise is committed to supporting efforts to limit and delay the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), they have said.

"The health and safety of our staff, customers, suppliers and communities remain our number one priority.

"We are committed to continuing to provide services to our valued customers whilst maintaining the highest standards of health and safety. As such, our offices currently remain open and we continue to monitor and assess the situation in accordance with Government and HSE guidance.

"We can all play our part in limiting the spread of the virus and protecting ourselves and our loved ones by following HSE advice.

If you have any questions, please contact Noel on 087 2527908 www.noelwhelancarsales.ie.