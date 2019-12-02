Offaly car sales drop almost 20% in 2019

New vehicle registration statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) have been described as disappointing and show that the total new car registrations for the year to November are down 7% compared to 2018.

Sales are up 19.2% (769) for November when compared with November 2018 (645).

In Offaly, 1,263 new cars were registered from January to November this year, a drop of almost 300 units or 18% from the 1,540 sold in the county in the same period of 2018.

New Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) registrations are up 50.4% (856) on November 2018 (569), however registrations year to date are down 0.2% (25,179). While New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) increased by 51.3% (121) in comparison to November 2018 (80) and year to date are up 2.6% (2,603).

Imported Used Cars for November saw an increase of 14.7% (10,011) on the same month last year (8,729). Year to date imports are up 9.2% (103,902) surpassing the full year total of 2018 (100,755).

Currently, 3,420 new electric vehicles have been registered so far this year compared to 1,224 last year.

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations figures Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said: “Despite a small increase in November, new car registrations are down 7% on 2018, underlining what has been a disappointing year for the Irish Motor Industry.

"For the second consecutive year, used car imports have exceed 100,000, which is having a dampening impact on new car sales. With the 201 registration plate on the horizon, the focus has already turned to January. With generous incentives for customers to buy a new car across all brands and across all market segments, members are hopeful for the busy start to 2020."