Offaly new car sales have dropped by almost 20% in 2019

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) has released its official new vehicle registration statistics, which show that the total new car registrations for October are up 29.3% (2,184) when compared with October 2018 (1,689) but Offaly's figures are falling.

New car registrations year to date are down 7.0% (116,129) on the same period last year (124,884). 1,537 new cars were sold in Offaly from January to October in 2018, but this year, that figure has dropped to 1,257, and 18.2% fall-off. This was the second-biggest drop recorded with just Carlow (19.2%) seeing a bigger one.

New Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) registrations are up 8.09% (1,069) on October 2018 (989), however, registrations year to date are down 1.3% (24,324). While New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) increased 4.65% (135) in comparison to October 2018 (129) and year to date are slightly up 1.06% (2,484)

Imported Used Cars for October saw an increase of 25.4% (11,460) on the same month last year (9,139) and year to date imports are up 8.65% (93,893) ahead of 2018 (86,417).

New electric vehicle registrations continue to grow month on month with a total of 3,222 EV cars registered so far this year compared to 1,211 last year.

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations figures Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said: “New car registrations for the month of October show an improvement on the same month last year, with much of this growth accounted for by an increase in the sale of electric vehicles.

"However, new car registrations year to date continue to disappoint, down 7% on 2018 and over 20% since 2016. The impact of Brexit and sterling weakness continues to drive used car imports which is impacting negatively on the new car market.

"Despite the uncertain trading environment facing our Industry, focus is quickly turning to next year and the 2020 registration plate, with some recovery in the new car market vital in reducing Ireland’s emissions from transport.”