Irish drivers won't need Green Cards in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Irish drivers won’t need a Green Card in the event of a no-deal Brexit but Northern Ireland drivers coming into the Republic and other EU states will need one.

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland says the UK Department of Transport has confirmed that discs will be accepted as proof of insurance.

On their website The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland have revealed that Green Cards are no longer required for travel in the UK, including Northern Ireland, if you have a valid Irish insurance disc.

If there is a ‘no deal’ Brexit, any Irish registered vehicle driven in the UK, including Northern Ireland, will no longer require a Green Card if they have a valid Irish insurance disc.

The insurance disc will serve as proof of insurance to the legal authorities in the UK, including Northern Ireland.

No separate Green Card will be required.

The original position of the UK Government was that anyone driving an Irish registered vehicle in the UK, including Northern Ireland, would require a Green Card if there is a ‘no deal’ Brexit. The UK Government’s position has now evolved to allow for the use of valid Irish insurance discs.

A Green Card is an internationally recognised insurance document which demonstrates to law enforcement agencies that valid motor insurance is in place.

UK registered vehicles will still require a Green Card if they plan on visiting European Union countries, including Ireland after a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

As a continuing member of the EU, Ireland is subject to the collective EU position.

This will remain the case, until such time as the European Commission fixes a date, as permitted under the EU Motor Insurance Directive, to allow UK vehicles enter the Green Card free circularisation zone.

If the UK continues to be a member of the European Union (for example if Brexit was delayed or cancelled), then there will be no change in the current system of insurance recognition which has operated between the Republic of Ireland and the UK, including Northern Ireland.