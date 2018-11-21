Volkswagen group enjoy SUV success at Car of the Year 2019

Volkswagen Group Ireland brands SEAT, ŠKODA and Volkswagen enjoyed a triple success at the 2019 Irish Car of the Year Awards in association with Continental Tyres in Dublin recently, with three of their SUV offerings claiming their respective titles.

The SEAT Arona was crowned Small Crossover of the Year, rounding off a great year for the car which has been in huge demand with Irish customers.

SEAT brand director Niall Phillips, commenting on the award said; “We have been delighted and pleasantly surprised by the extent of the demand for the new Arona, with demand outstripping supply currently across our retailer network.

“We expect 2019 to be a very strong year for both the Arona and the SEAT brand.” Prices for the 2019 Arona start from €18,415.

In the larger, Medium Crossover of the Year category, in a very tough and competitive category, the ŠKODA Karoq came out as the winner.

ŠKODA Ireland Brand Director John Donegan said; “we are particularly pleased that the Karoq has won this award given the fiercely competitive nature of this segment and this is the second consecutive year that one of our SUVs has claimed an Irish Car of the Year category award following on from the success last year with Karoq.

“A new Sportline model for Karoq in 2019 will, we hope, further boost sales of this excellent model.” Prices for the ŠKODA Karoq start from €27,715.