M7 down to one lane through Offaly following crash

Traffic is heavy this Tuesday afternoon through Offaly following a crash on the M7 on the Offaly-Tipperary border.

A crash occurred between Moneygall and Toomevara at around lunchtime on Tuesday, causing major tailbacks in the area.

The M7 northbound is down to one lane between J24 Toomevara and J23 Moneygall as Gardai deal with the collision.

Traffic is heavy on approach, motorists are being warned.