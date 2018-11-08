Offaly roadworks to cause disruption today

Motorists can expect disruption today with roadworks taking place across Offaly today, Thursday, November 8.

The N80 will be closed at Clonaghadoo, between Tullamore and Mountmellick, from 8am until 6pm on Thurs 8th Nov for works.

Northbound traffic should divert through Geashill while southbound should divert via Rosenallis. Signposts will be in place and local access will be maintained.

Elsewhere, a stop/go system will be in place on the Edenderry Rd (R419) on the Offaly side of Portarlington for works from 7am to 7pm on Wed 7th and Thurs 8th Nov.

Meanwhile, the Ballinagar/Edenderry Rd (R402) will be closed for works between Ballinagar and Daingean from 9:30am to 7pm on Thurs 8th and from 7am to 7pm on Fri 9th Nov. Diversions will be in place via Geashill and Walsh Island.