Offaly County Council warn of road closure on Friday

Offaly County Council has warned of a road closure in the Birr Municipal District on Friday, September 7.

The R356 between Banagher and Cloghan will be closed from 9.30am until 5.30pm, the council warns.

They are also warning that the R-438 between Taylors Cross and Cloghan will also be closed in order to carry roadworks at Wynnes Cross Cloghan.

Diversion routes will be in place via Birr. You can see a traffic plan shared by Offaly County Council below:

Offaly County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.