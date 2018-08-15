Councillor calls for action on dangerous roads and paths in Offaly housing estate

Speaking this week Offaly County Councillor Martin O Reilly has again raised the ongoing issue of poor road and path infrastructure in Coologue estate in Daingean.

Cllr. O Reilly stated that "for years this estate has had issues with its road infrastructure especially its public paths."

"As a result of this, people have been coming to me about this matter. This is largely due to concerns they hold about damage being done to their cars, people tripping and falling due to the uneven surface of the paths and the general appearance of the estate due to the condition of the road," he explained.

Speaking further on the matter, Cllr. O Reilly stated that, "over the past number of years the matter has grown steadily worse and people are now growing more annoyed about the situation."

"Funding needs to be allocated to such estates that were built some years ago, but now, over the passage of time, aspects such as the roads in and around these estates and the paths within these estates have deteriorated to the point that public safety is at risk, especially towards the elderly or infirm living in these estates."

Cllr. O Reilly concluded by stating that he has again spoken to council officials about the matter and will continue to do so until the matter can be resolved.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.