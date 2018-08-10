Edenderry motorists warned of disruption due to resurfacing road works

Edenderry residents and motorists are being advised that road works will take on Francis Street and Assumption Road from Tuesday, August 14.

The long awaited resurfacing work is due to start on Tuesday on Assumption Road and on Wednesday, August 15 on Francis Street.

All works will be completed by Friday, August 17, Cllr Noel Cribbin confirmed.

To residents, Cllr Cribbim said, "please keep your cars off the roads whilst the work is ongoing and letters confirming will be delivered to every house affected."

"To all non residents please avoid this area from Tuesday to Saturday and use the Back Road as the alternative route, apologies for the disruption but it will be worth it," he added.