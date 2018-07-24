Ford introduces the all-new Focus

The All-New Ford Focus delivers more style, space and advanced driving technologies for mid-size family car customers than ever before.

Ford engineers say they collaborated closely with car-buyers to develop all-new Focus five-door hatchback and even more practical Focus wagon models in distinctive versions, each with their own personality – including the stylish Focus Titanium, sporty Focus ST-Line and upscale Focus Vignale.

The all-new Focus Active crossover model, arriving in Ireland early 2019, features rugged sports utility vehicle-inspired styling that includes raised ride-height, roof bars and additional cladding.

The all-new Focus also introduces a comprehensive range of advanced driving technologies that can help drivers make light work of stop-start traffic; see more clearly when driving in the dark; park simply by holding down a button; and avoid accidents.

“Our all-new Ford Focus is the pinnacle of technology and driving appeal in its segment,” said Joe Bakaj, vice president, Product Development, Ford of Europe.

“The chance to build a completely new car from a fresh piece of paper does not come around often. We grabbed it with both hands, to develop the best mid-size family car that money can buy.”

Sporty and spacious

The sporty all-new Focus silhouette is the most aerodynamic in its class.

Athletic and dynamic with a long bonnet and muscular rear haunches, each model is differentiated with unique elements including satin aluminium details for the Vignale exterior; large spoiler and open front apertures for the ST-Line; and contrast silver front and rear skid plates for the Active.

Inside, simple, clean lines, expressive materials and seamlessly integrated surfaces make travelling in the Focus a more calming experience.

The front doors now flow fluidly behind the instrument panel for a wrap-around effect, and soft touch materials deliver a more premium feel.

High-end consumer product design is reflected with polished glass and brushed finishes.

Unique features and materials include fine-grain wood-effect finishes and premium leather for Vignale, sporty carbon fibre-effect finishes and red stitching for the ST-Line, and more rugged, textured materials and surfaces for the Active.

The all-new Focus also provides more space inside for passengers and luggage.

More than 5 centimetres additional length between the front and rear wheels allows class-leading knee clearance for rear seat passengers, and all occupants benefit from the wider interior – there’s 6 centimetres more shoulder room in the rear.

The impression of spaciousness is enhanced with a rear door design featuring windows that stretch further back for a more open sensation, and an openable panoramic roof that lets light flood into the interior.

Able to accommodate a large dog crate without needing to fold the rear seats, the all-new Focus wagon boot space is easy to access, using a simple kicking motion under the rear bumper to open the Hands-free tailgate.

Folding the rear seats is also simplified – they now drop simply by pulling a switch in the boot space.

Confidence-inspiring tech

Advanced driver assistance technologies make driving a Ford Focus on motorways, in stop-start traffic and in town easier than ever before; and they are designed to make the driving experience more comfortable, less demanding and safer.

Adaptive Cruise Control, which helps the vehicle maintain a comfortable driving distance from vehicles ahead, is enhanced with:

- Stop & Go, which enables the Focus to come to a complete halt in stop-start traffic.

The car will automatically pull away if the stopped for less than 3 seconds, or the driver can push a steering wheel button or the accelerator to pull away after more than 3 seconds (Automatic transmission only)

- Speed Sign Recognition, which can adjust the vehicle speed to within legal limits by monitoring speed signs and information from the onboard navigation system

- Lane-Centring, which helps reduce stress during long road trips by helping keep the vehicle centred in its lane

Ford’s Adaptive Front Lighting System with Predictive curve light and Sign-based light for the first time pre-adjusts headlamp patterns for maximum visibility before reaching a curve, junction or roundabout, using the forward-facing camera to monitor lane markings up to 65 metres ahead and detect roundabout, stop, give way and yield signs.

The all-new Focus also offers Glare-free high beam that removes the guilt of accidentally dazzling other drivers and helps users see more of the road ahead at night.

Focus is also the first Ford vehicle in Europe to offer a Head-up display (HUD) – one of the brightest and largest available – which helps drivers keep their eyes on the road by projecting useful information into their field of vision.

And Active Park Assist 2 makes parking even easier by controlling forward and reverse gear selection, throttle and braking, as well as steering – and automatically manoeuvring into perpendicular parking spaces and parallel spaces just 1.1 metres longer than the car.

The driver can control vehicle motion by simply selecting neutral and holding down a single centre console-mounted button. (Automatic transmission only)

Additional technologies designed to help Focus drivers avoid accidents and distraction include Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection; Evasive Steering Assist;

- Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert; Rear wide-view camera;

- Wrong Way Alert; and Post-Collision Braking.

“Think back to when you took your driving test, and how hard you had to concentrate to be safe on the road. Driving hasn’t become any less demanding – we just become more accustomed to pressure.

Technologies like Stop & Go and Lane-Centring will reduce the demand on drivers, helping them focus their attention and be less stressed,” said Helmut Reder, global vehicle line director C-car, Ford of Europe.

Energetic and responsive

The all-new Focus delivers the most fun-to-drive experience of any mid-size family car. All Focus models now feature Drive Modes that adjust the car’s characteristics to match the driving situation.

Customers can choose from engines including:

Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine 125 PS; further enhanced to deliver from 4.8 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 108 g/km CO2.

Ford’s new 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engine 120 PS; delivering from 3.6 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 94 g/km CO2.