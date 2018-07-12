Ford get even more Active with the new Fiesta

The all-new Fiesta Active arrived in Ireland in June and will is available in two versions, Active and Active 2.

Fiesta Active is the first in a new family of Active crossover models inspired by sports utility vehicles (SUVs) that combine rugged styling and enhanced versatility.

Starting prices are - Fiesta Active from €21,900 and Fiesta Active 2 from €23,200. The all-new Fiesta Active model adds even more practicality to the multi-award-winning Fiesta in 5-door body style. It features raised ride-height that delivers greater ability over rough road tracks and a higher driving position for more confident urban and highway driving.

SUV-inspired exterior features include additional cladding, unique 17” alloy wheel designs and roof rails to help carry bicycles or sports equipment.

The interior features sports seats with exclusive materials and designs, standard SYNC 3 voice-activated connectivity and entertainment system, and available B&O PLAY premium audio for ultimate sound quality.

The Fiesta Active driving experience is enhanced with Drive Mode technology that enables drivers to choose between Normal, Eco and Slippery modes to match driving characteristics to the environment with the press of a button.

Powertrain options

Sophisticated powertrain options include Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine offering up to 140 PS.

Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine offers performance and fuel efficiency that support a class-leading driving experience and reduce costs for owners, while meeting the latest stringent Euro 6 emissions standards.

Offered with 100 PS, the 1.0-litre EcoBoost delivers from 114 g/km CO2 emissions and 5.0 l/100 km fuel efficiency, combined with Ford’s new 6-speed manual gearbox with a reduced friction architecture that further supports reduced CO2.

The turbocharged three-cylinder 1.0-litre EcoBoost features technologies including high-pressure direct fuel injection, Twin-independent Variable Cam Timing, and an innovative offset crankshaft design for unparalleled three-cylinder refinement.

Fiesta Active fuel efficiency is further enhanced with Auto Start‑Stop technology as standard for all 1.0-litre EcoBoost engines.

Active Grille Shutter technology for all 1.0-litre EcoBoost engines automatically closes to reduce drag when cooling airflow to the radiator is not needed.

Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection is one of the new features.

Detect people

This can detect people who are in or near the road ahead, or who may cross the vehicle’s path, using light from the Fiesta’s headlights at night.

The system is designed to reduce the severity of some frontal collisions involving vehicles and pedestrians, or help drivers avoid some impacts altogether.

A wider camera angle helps to better track pedestrian movement.

Further features available include Traffic Sign Recognition and Auto High Beam, which now performs more effectively in situations where a central barrier divides opposing carriageways, and can detect oncoming trucks to avoid dazzling drivers positioned above the central divide.

A soft-ramping feature improves comfort for drivers at night with soft transitioning between high- and low-beam.

The all-new Fiesta Active with Active-1, Active-2 and Active-3 equipment levels joins the most comprehensive and versatile line-up of Fiestas since the iconic small car first went on sale more than 40 years ago.

Versions to suit almost any lifestyle include the stylish Fiesta Titanium, the Ford Performance-inspired Fiesta ST-Line and the upscale Fiesta Vignale.

Standard features on Fiesta Active include - 17” 5-spoke alloy wheels rough metal machined finish; rugged body-styling kit; rough road suspension including increased road height; silver roof rails; rear LED lights; rear privacy glass; Active front wing badges; selectable drive modes: Eco, Normal and Slippery; rear electric windows; Active logo on scuff plates.

Standard features additional to Fiesta Active 2 - 17” 5-spoke alloy wheels shadow black machined finish; black contrast painted roof and mirror caps; black roof rails; B&O Play premium audio system with 360° sound system with 10 speakers; 8” touchscreen; cruise control; auto high beam, driver alert and traffic sign recognition; rain-sensing wipers and auto-dimming rear view mirror; sport cloth seats with unique luxe yellow trim; yellow colour theme to key interior areas; black headliner.