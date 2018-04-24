New traffic system up and running in Tullamore
Traffic lights have been turned on at busy junction in the town
A new traffic system is up and running in Tullamore with traffic lights now turned on at a busy junction in the town.
The traffic lights are on the Church Road at the junction of Cloncillig Housing Estate and Cloncollig Industrial Estate. A roundabout had been previously in situ.
The traffic lights, which have filter lights for right turns off Church Road, were erected in recent weeks and are now turned on.