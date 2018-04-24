Foley welcomes €290,000 in Offaly rural roads funding

Offaly County Councillor John Foley has welcomed a €290,000 allocation for rural Offaly roads under the Local Improvement Scheme.

Cllr. John Foley expressed his delight at the announcement made this week by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The scheme provides funding to assist Council's carry out improvement works on private and non-publicly maintained roads. Under the scheme Offaly received an allocation of €290,765, with areas such as Bunsallagh, Croghan, Clonmore Road and

Curry’s Lane, Clonmore in North Offaly receiving funding.

"I have worked with some of the residents in these areas to secure funding and we are delighted with the outcome," Foley commented.

"The maintenance of these lanes and roads will be of huge benefit to the residents who have been dealing with the consequences of the poor conditions on a daily basis," he added.

"I would hope that now that the funding has been secured that the works can commence as early as possible."

