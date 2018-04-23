These 13 Offaly roads are to be upgraded under government scheme

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has welcomed the announcement that 13 rural roads in Offaly will be upgraded under this year’s Local Improvement Scheme.

The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) is about improving small roads and laneways in rural Ireland which are not under the normal maintenance of the Local Authorities.

"The improvements to the 13 roads in Offaly, selected under this year’s LIS will make a huge difference to the people who use those roads multiple times each day," according to Marcella.

These are the roads that will receive an upgrade:

300 metres, Bunsallagh, Croghan; 500 metre, Derrybeg Lane; 700 metres, Rohanstown/Clonaderig, Ballinahown; 850 metres, Derrinlough, Cloghan; 850 metres, Curry’s Lane, Clonmore; 140 metres, Daingean Road, Tullamore; 465 metres, Killaun, Birr; 250 metres, Newhall, Sharavogue; 525 metres, Treascon, Portarlington; 550 metres, Clonmore Road, Clonmore; 840 metres, Rathure, Killyon; 230 metres, Lisheen, Birr & 900 metres at Bloomville, Sranure, Geashill.

“This scheme is a lifeline for people living in rural areas because it directly improves their access to and from their homes and farms. I was really pleased that the Minister for Rural & Community Development, Michael Ring TD reopened the scheme at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan last September," Marcella added.

“Many people living and working in rural areas use these roads every time they enter or leave their home or farm, so the condition of their access road really impacts on them."

“Investing in the improvement of these roads really makes a positive impact on people’s quality of life in rural areas. Many lanes and boreens which link private homes and farms are not on the public road network and so are not Offaly County Council," he continued.

"The Local Improvement Scheme is therefore a very valuable support for rural families and businesses that use these roads on a daily basis."

“Some €964,000 funding has been allocated to Offaly County Council under the LIS by my colleague Minister Ring, since September 2017."

“I cannot overstate how important local connectivity is in order to enable rural Ireland and life in Offaly to function well."

“The Action Plan for Rural Development prioritises improving rural infrastructure and connectivity, and continuing to support an LIS scheme is just one of the measures we are taking in that regard," the TD concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.