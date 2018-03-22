Tentative welcome given to increase in Offaly roads funding

Offaly County Councillor Noel Cribbin has given a tentative welcome to a 15% increase to roads funding in the county. Funding provision will increase by around €375,000 to a total of €2.5 million, according to the Edenderry based councillor.

"Whilst one would always welcome an increase for our roads funding, with over 560 kilometres of roads in the North Offaly area and over 50% of those built on bog, it’s many multiples of €2.5 million that we would need to do a proper and comprehensive job," Cllr Cribbin said.

He went on to say, "however, we have what we have and I thank the road engineers for their comprehensive report on the state of the roads in the area and for listening and taking my requests on board." Many councillors and locals had been voicing serious concerns about the condition of roads right across the county.

The spend will be divided up as follows: Ordinary Maintenance €500,000; Surface Reconstruction/Restoration: €500,000; Road Reconstruction/Restoration: €560,000; Ordinary Maintenance €200,000; Surface Dressing: €285,000; Town Allocations: €140,000 while smaller amounts will go toward drainage, bridges and footpaths.



Speaking about his own area, Noel Cribbin welcomed a number of funding allocations to the town of Edenderry and its surrounding areas.

"I welcome after many years funding of €25,000 for road reconstruction of Assumption Road which was in a dreadful condition," he commented.

"There is €55,000 allocated for Father Paul Murphy Street with the work being spilt between Part 2 of the resurfacing and the restoration, which was started last year, and resurfacing of the lower part of Murphy Street and Derrycorris where the road has gone into a serious and dangerous condition in the last year, sparking concern among residents."

There is also €42,000 for Surface Restoration at St Mary’s road between Oaklands Collage and Sweeney’s Garage, €28,000 for the Ballykillen/Ballyfore Little area for Surface Dressing, and €43,000 in reconstruction funding for the Monasteroris/Ballycolgan area.

Further afield, €60,000 has been allocated for Croghan, an area Cribbin says "was badly affected over the Storm Emma and recent heavy snows." The condition of roads there had been communicated to councillors at a recent meeting called by concerned residents in the area.

"To be fair this year's funding is well divided over the entire area and with the more serious areas been prioritised, I thank the local staff and my fellow councillors for agreeing to this year's spend on our roads in the North Offaly area," Cribbin concluded.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

