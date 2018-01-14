Driver clocked at 141km/h in 60km/h zone amid serious Garda warning

Gardai are urging motorists to be aware that a reduced speed limit of 60km/h is being enforced during the M7 Naas Newbridge Bypass Upgrade, Osberstown Interchange and R407 Bypass.

They pointed out one driver had been detected travelling at a speed of 141km/h in the 60km/h work zone last week.

A fixed charge penalty notice was issued.

Gardai have flagged the new temporary 60km/h zone that will mean no hard shoulder and a an increased danger to motorists.