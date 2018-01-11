Offaly motorists advised to beware of ‘ghost’ brokers scamming drivers
'Unscrupulous' ghost insurance brokers are offering cut price policies
The latest fraud to hit motorists sees ghost brokers lure victims through online advertisements, offering fraudulent policies around 15
Ghost brokers operate by sourcing a cheap quote from legitimate brokers by entering false details about the
Ghost brokers have also been known to forge policies, creating replica policy documents and passing them off as genuine.
Patrick Connolly, Partner, BLM commented, “Similar to driving without any insurance, buying a fake policy comes with consequences. Your car may be seized by police; you may face a fixed penalty notice of £300
“In order to avoid buying a fake insurance policy
Patrick continued, “Many ghost brokers target those on a tight budget, which applies to even more people at this time of the year. Therefore, I encourage everyone to ensure they fully research any policy before taking it out and remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is!”