Gardai warn motorists to stick to new motorway speed limit during roadworks

A Kildare garda inspector has warned motorists to obey the newly-introduced speed limits on the M7, which will be in effect for the two years of upgrade works on the motorway.

Inspector Oliver J Henry, based in Naas, said: “it is essential that the motoring public adhere to the speed limits in the interests of their own safety and that of workers on the site”.

Works started on January 6 on the median between Junction 8 (on the N7 at Johnstown) and Junction 10 (Naas North). A 60km/h speed limit has been put in place in that area, which the gardai are monitoring.

“This speed limit is being enforced and Naas Traffic Unit yesterday stopped a driver doing 141kph in the 60kph limit in the works zone,” according to Insp Henry.

“Driving at such an excessive speed could bring a prosecution for Dangerous Driving which would result in an automatic disqualification from driving if convicted.”

During the period of the works, two lanes of traffic will be maintained in both directions during daytime hours. There will be no lay-bys or areas within the Work zones for stopping.

Updates on the traffic management arrangements during the works are available at www.m7upgrade.com/traffic-management.